All-female series announced on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, Amazon Prime Video announced "Hush Hush", an upcoming original series from the streamer, led by an all-female cast and crew.

"Hush Hush" (working title) is billed as a thriller drama which will see protagonists navigate of passion, deceit, power, and survival in the society. The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka.

Soha Ali Khan, whose last screen appearance was 2018's "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3", is also making her foray into the OTT space with the series. It also features "A Suitable Boy" star Shahana Goswami, "Tandav" actor Kritika Kamra, and "Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat" actor Karishma Tanna.

According to the press release from the makers, "Hush Hush" propels forward the movement of women telling their own stories with a unique female gaze at its core. Tanuja Chandra, known for directing films like "Qarib Qarib Singlle" and "Dushman", will serve as the creative director and executive producer. Chandra said video streaming in India has brought about a significant change in storytelling by pushing female narratives to the fore.

"It's what directors like me have waited for. Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, both have been bringing diverse and authentic women's stories to audiences in India and abroad for a while now and I'm thrilled to join forces with them for 'Hush Hush' to create something with this wonderful team that I hope will be truly special," the filmmaker said in a statement. Kopal Nathani, one of the most promising names in the advertising films industry, will direct the show. Shikhaa Sharma of "Shakuntala Devi" fame will handle double duties as executive producer and original story writer.

National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi, known for "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Piku", will pen the dialogues for the series written by Ashish Mehta. "Hush Hush" will be produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, which has previously backed the "Breathe" series and "Shakuntala Devi", which premiered on the streamer last year. Malhotra, founder and CEO - Abundantia Entertainment, said the banner is delighted to associate with Amazon once again.

"Abundantia Entertainment prides itself in being a creator where women lead the way and it's going to be a thrilling ride on this show with amazing minds like Tanuja, Shikhaa and Kopal at the helm.

The powerhouse ensemble cast of our female leads makes it extra special. "'Hush Hush' (working title) is set to be a clutter-breaker in terms of women-led narratives and I am confident that viewers all over the world will enjoy connecting with these characters and their world," he said.

"Every new collaboration with Prime Video is special and I cannot wait to embark upon this exciting journey to present 'Hush Hush' (working title) to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories," he added.

"Hush Hush" also features an almost all-female crew, right from the production designer, costume designer, supervising producer, co-producers, to art, costume, production coordination to even the security team.