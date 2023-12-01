Allari Naresh’s next titled ‘Bachchala Malli’

Comedy genre is the comfort zone for “Allari” Naresh. But in recent times, Allari Naresh came out of his comfort zone and worked in movies like “Naandi,” “Itlu Maredumilli Prajanikam” and “Ugram.” Now the actor will next be joining forces with director Subbu Mangadevi of “Solo Brathuke So Better” fame for the actor’s 63rd movie and it will be produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Banner of Hasya Movies that delivered the blockbuster “Samajavaragamana.” This is production No 4 of the banner.

The makers announced the title of “N63.” It is titled powerfully as “Bachchala Malli.” Billed to be a new-age action drama, the story is going to be first-of-its-kind, as the announcement video that was released for Allari Naresh’s birthday suggested. Allari Naresh is going to play an intense role and he will sport a completely new look.

AmrithaAiyer is the leading lady opposite Allari Naresh in the movie which will have some well-known actors such as Kota Jayaram, Rao Ramesh, Sai Kumar, Dhanraj, Hari Teja, etc. playing important roles.

“Bachchala Malli” to be made on a grand scale will have some popular technicians handling different departments. Vishal Chandrasekhar of “Sita Ramam” fame will score the music, while Richard M Nathan who worked for films like “Maanaadu,”“Rangam,” and “Matti Kusthi” will crank the camera. Chota K Prasad is the editor and Brahma Kadali is the production designer.

The story is an emotional journey of the protagonist and the story is set in the backdrop of 1990. The regular shoot of the movie commences soon.