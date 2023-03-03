Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborate for a Pan-India movie

The highly anticipated announcement about the collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally been made official. The upcoming film will be produced under the T-Series banner of Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures, with plans for a wide release throughout India.

Fans of the Icon Star are understandably thrilled with this exciting news. Allu Arjun already has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects, and the as-yet-unnamed film with Sandeep Vanga is set to begin production soon after Sandeep finishes work on Prabhas' Spirit, which means filming may not start until 2025, leaving plenty of time for further updates.

Following the tremendous success of Pushpa The Rise, Allu Arjun is now a major pan-India star, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become a prominent name in Bollywood after directing Kabir Singh and working on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal. When these two powerhouses join forces, it's sure to be an explosive and unforgettable collaboration.