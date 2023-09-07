Live
Just In
Allu Arjun- Atlee film to go for sets!
Tamil filmmaker Atlee has been the cynosure of all eyes for the past few months. His highly-anticipated pan-India action film, “Jawan,” featuring Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, has hit screens this morning amid an unprecedented hype and expectations. Going by the initial response from across the world, Atlee seems to have delivered yet another industry hit with “Jawan.”
Now, a film in the combination of Atlee and the National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun has been doing the rounds for the past couple of years. There is even news that Allu Arjun played a cameo in this “Pathaan” starrer but later it’s confirmed by both the sides that it’s just a rumour.
In a latest interview while promoting “Jawan,” Atlee was asked about his much-talked-about project with Allu Arjun, and the director has revealed a thrilling update.Atlee said he had already narrated the story to Allu Arjun and that discussions are currently underway. “I will give you all some good news very soon,” Atlee concluded, hinting that his project with Allu Arjun is almost finalised. Needless to say, fans of the “Pushpa” actor will be hoping for “Jawan” to become a huge blockbuster and pave the way for the Atlee-Allu Arjun film next.