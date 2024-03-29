Allu Arjun poses with hiswax statue at Madame Tussauds

Iconic actor Allu Arjun, fondly known as the "Icon Star," has achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious career as his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Dubai, was recently unveiled.

Announcing the exciting news on Twitter, Allu Arjun reminisced about his journey, starting from the release of his debut film "Gangotri" in 2003 to the present momentous occasion. Expressing gratitude to his fans, known as the "ARMY," for their unwavering love and support, he conveyed his commitment to continue making them proud in the years to come.

Although Allu Arjun kept the appearance of his wax statue under wraps initially, recent images have surfaced, showcasing the striking resemblance between the actor and his wax counterpart. Both Allu Arjun and his statue are seen posing in the iconic red coat from the conference room scene in "Ala Vaikuntapurram lo," with the signature "Thaggede le" gesture.

The unveiling of the wax statue has ignited immense joy among Allu Arjun's fans, who are thrilled to witness their favorite actor immortalized in wax form. Many have lauded the accuracy and detailing of the statue, noting that it closely resembles the actor himself.

While Madame Tussauds houses wax statues of numerous celebrities, Allu Arjun's statue stands out for its remarkable likeness to the actor. The meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail have resulted in a flawless recreation of the beloved star.

As Allu Arjun continues to captivate audiences with his stellar performances and charismatic persona, the unveiling of his wax statue serves as a testament to his enduring popularity and global appeal.