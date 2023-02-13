Allu Arjun Stars in SRK's 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the huge success of his recent film "Pathaan," directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He has recently resumed filming for his next big project "Jawan," directed by Atlee of "Theri" fame. There are rumors circulating on social media that Atlee has approached Tollywood star Allu Arjun to play a cameo in "Jawan." However, there has been no official confirmation from Allu Arjun or the "Jawan" team.



If this rumor is true, fans of both actors will be in for a treat. Nayanthara is the female lead in this highly-anticipated film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and with music by Anirudh Ravichander. We'll have to wait for an official announcement from the "Jawan" team.

