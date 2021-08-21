  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Always try to make sure I get regional accent correct, says Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam Dhar
x

Yami Gautam Dhar

Highlights

Yami Gautam Dhar has started preparing for her role for upcoming investigative drama 'Lost', which is being shot in Kolkata.

Yami Gautam Dhar has started preparing for her role for upcoming investigative drama 'Lost', which is being shot in Kolkata.

The actress says language is fundamental in giving the character a sense of belonging and that she always tries to make sure that she gets the regional accent correct. Essaying a feisty crime reporter based out in the heartland of Bengal, Yami is going the extra mile by learning the language to get into the skin of her character.

Yami said: "Language is fundamental in giving the character a sense of belonging and look genuine on screen. I always try to make sure that I get the regional accent or the dialect correct, even for a brief dialogue."

"For 'Lost', I am conversing with the Bengali crew on the sets to understand the little nuances of their speech. It is also helping to catch its diction for my role," the actress added. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is directing 'Lost', based on the issue surrounding media integrity. Yami also has 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi' and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X