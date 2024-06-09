Live
- Investigation should be conducted on NEET exam paper leakage
- 10 killed in suspected terror attack on bus in J&K
- Five-time MP Pralhad Joshi sworn in as Union Minister
- Amala Paul radiates joy as she awaits the arrival of her baby
- Vidyut Jammwal joins Sivakarthikeyan in AR Murugadoss’high-octane entertainer
- Vishnu Manchu’s epic ‘Kannappa’teaser set for grand unveiling on June 14
- Taapsee blends sensuality and confidence
- PM Modi will come up to expectations of people, says Himachal CM
- Panoply of stars at Modi 3.0 swearing-in: SRK, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Akshay, Nirahua
- BJP leaders celebrate Modi's Sworn in as PM ceremony
Just In
Amala Paul radiates joy as she awaits the arrival of her baby
Actress Amala Paul is brimming with joy as she eagerly anticipates the arrival of her baby. In a recent Instagram post, she delighted her followers by...
Actress Amala Paul is brimming with joy as she eagerly anticipates the arrival of her baby. In a recent Instagram post, she delighted her followers by sharing a heartwarming video showcasing her full baby bump. Dressed in a stunning green dress, Amala looked radiant, and her excitement was palpable. The caption, “Time to sing ‘BABY COME DOWN COME DOWN’,” perfectly captured her happiness and anticipation.
Fans and followers have been eagerly following Amala’s pregnancy journey, and this latest post has sparked a wave of congratulations and well-wishes. The video, which beautifully highlights her glowing appearance and maternal bliss, has left her admirers in awe.
As Amala counts down the days to meet her little one, her heartfelt posts continue to resonate with many, making her journey all the more special for her supporters. The actress’s infectious enthusiasm and joy have truly captivated her audience, who eagerly await more updates as she prepares to welcome her baby into the world.