'Amaran' Star Sivakarthikeyan's Film Faces Legal Action After Phone Number Controversy

Hyderabad: The Diwali release Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, quickly turned into a massive hit, captivating audiences across the country. However, the film has recently found itself at the center of a legal controversy due to a phone number displayed in one of its scenes, which was mistakenly believed to belong to actress Sai Pallavi.

A phone number shown on-screen was assumed to be Sai Pallavi’s, leading to a surge of unsolicited calls from fans and the general public, eager to contact the actress. However, the number actually belonged to Vaageesan, a college student from Chennai. The unintended exposure of his personal contact information sparked a flood of messages and calls, causing significant distress to Vaageesan.

Despite repeated complaints from the student to the filmmakers, no response was forthcoming, prompting Vaageesan to take legal action. He filed a petition demanding compensation of Rs 1.1 crore, citing invasion of privacy and the distress caused by the incident.

In response to the legal developments, the makers of Amaran have made a quick adjustment to the film. The scene featuring the controversial phone number has been removed from the movie, and the revised version is now available for streaming on digital platforms, free from the controversy.

While the legal case continues, the removal of the scene highlights the filmmakers’ decision to mitigate the situation and maintain the film's success amidst the ongoing legal scrutiny. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges that arise when personal information is inadvertently exposed in the media, underscoring the importance of careful oversight in film production.