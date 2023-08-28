Amid huge competition, ‘Jawan’ beats ‘Salaar’ in this aspect

Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Jawan” and Prabhas starrer “Salaar” are the two biggies set to release next month. Both movies have generated significant excitement among fans. Even general audience are eagerly waiting for their box office debut.

In a notable achievement, Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” has taken a step ahead of Prabhas’ “Salaar.” It has become the sole Indian upcoming movie to amass more than 285K impressions, outshining the previous record held by “Salaar” with 258K impressions in one of the leading ticket reservation app, Book My Show.

Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” is slated for global theatrical release on September 7, 2023, and on the other hand Prashanth Neel’s directorial “Salaar” is ready to hit screens on September 28, 2023.