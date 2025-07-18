Live
Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Highest-Paid TV Host with KBC 17, Earns ₹5 Crore Per Episode
Amitabh Bachchan returns for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 with a record ₹5 crore per episode, making him the highest-paid host on Indian television.
Amitabh Bachchan is back with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. He continues as the host of the popular quiz show. This season, he has broken records.
₹5 Crore Per Episode
Big B will earn ₹5 crore for each episode. With five episodes a week, that’s ₹25 crore weekly. He is now India’s highest-paid television host.
Salman Khan also earns ₹5 crore per episode on Bigg Boss. But Bigg Boss airs only on weekends. So Salman earns about ₹10 crore weekly.
A Show Loved Nationwide
KBC began in the year 2000. It has aired for over 22 years and Amitabh has hosted most seasons. His voice, personality, and style are key to the show’s success.
Brands Love Big B
Advertisers trust Bachchan as his presence increases ratings. Brands pay top dollar for slots during KBC. His image adds value to the show.
KBC 17: What to Expect
Season 17 promises more stories and excitement as contestants from across India will compete.
The format is familiar but always evolving. KBC remains more than a game show.
It mixes knowledge, emotion, and dreams.