Amitabh Bachchan extends his support to son Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Housefull 5’

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shown his support for son Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming comedy entertainer “Housefull 5.”

The veteran actor took to Instagram to react to fun behind-the-scenes glimpses of the song "Laal Pari." Sharing a funny BTS clip, Big B wrote, “hahahaha ... what a fun fun fun .. !!” In the clip, the film’s lead cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and director Tarun Mansukhani, can be seen laughing and having a great time while shooting a lively dance number.

Abhishek joins Akshay and the rest of the cast in performing the peppy track, with everyone sharing fun moments and hearty laughter on set. In one moment, the ‘Guru’ actor is seen dancing while lying on the floor, as Akshay and Riteish playfully tap him on the backside, adding to the lighthearted fun of the shoot. In another hilarious moment, Nargis can be heard saying, “Mangvado mujhe koi dal makhni, I’m hungry,” adding to the fun and candid vibe on set. The BTS clip also features Abhishek’s playful moments with Jacqueline Fernandez, along with funny bloopers from the rest of the cast.

“Laal Pari” is a high-energy track sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur, and Alfaaz.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan has always been a strong supporter of his son Abhishek Bachchan’s work, often praising his performances through heartfelt social media posts. Back in March, the veteran actor lauded Abhishek’s seamless transition from intense, serious roles to light-hearted comedy, specifically applauding his performance in the film “Be Happy.”

The ‘Sholay’ actor wrote, “T 5308 - Abhishek ek pitaa kaa garv, kitni aasaani se ek kirdaar se doosre kirdaar mein badal jaate ho. Badhai ho, badhai sneh (Abhishek, a father's pride, how easily you transform from one character to another). Congratulations.”

On a related note, ‘Housefull 5’ is set to release in theatres on June 6.



