Amitabh Bachchan recalls meeting Anup Jalota for the first time 40 years ago

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and renowned singer Anup Jalota revisited a cherished memory spanning over four decades on the sets of the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Recalling his first encounter with the legendary, Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote from his visit to Banda, a small town where he had once heard the singer perform at midnight on the terrace of his relatives’ home, at the residence of his family member.

Recalling their first encounter from years ago, host Amitabh Bachchan shared, "Sabse pehle humne inko suna tha ek chota sa shehar hai jiska naam hai Banda... Banda mein hamare jo rishtedaar the unke chhat pe raat ko, madhraat ko aapko suna tha humne, Rajan ji ke parivaar mein.." (The first time we heard him was in a small town called Banda. We heard you at midnight on the terrace of our relatives’ home in Banda, at the home of Rajan ji’s family)

Highlighting the passage of time and Anup Jalota’s incredible journey, Big B added, "40 varsh ho gaye is baat ko... aur uske baad toh aap na jaane kahan pahunch gaye hain.." (It has been 40 years since that happened, and since then, you have reached such great heights)

To this, Anup Jalota responded, "Aap hi ne pahuncha diya... aur hum log wahin ke wahin baithe hain abhi bhi.." (You are the one who took me there, while we are still sitting right where we were)

Talking about Anup Jalota, he is popularly known as the ‘Bhajan Samrat’, and is one of India’s most celebrated devotional singers, known for timeless bhajans such as Aisi Lagi Lagan, Jag Mein Sundar Hain Do Naam and Rang De Chunariya.

With a career spanning many decades, he has also performed ghazals and composed music.



