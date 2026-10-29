Heavy rain warning issued across Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of heavy rain across parts of the state today as Cyclone Arnab continues to affect the region.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram, while other districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain. Strong, gusty winds of 40–50 kilometres per hour are also possible. Schools in 11 districts have been given a holiday because of the forecast.

The APSDMA has urged residents in the northern districts to remain alert and follow instructions from the authorities. People have been advised to avoid going outside unless necessary and to keep away from trees and electricity poles during strong winds.