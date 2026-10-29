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Water, Water Everywhere: Srikakulam Villages Flooded
In Short
Flash floods have inundated villages in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district after heavy rains and river inflows from Odisha, disrupting road and rail connectivity and prompting rescue operations.
The cyclone is over, but its impact appears to be devastating. While at many places crops got damaged, trees and electric poles got uprooted and roads have been damaged, several villages in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh are witnessing flash floods which had affected the rail and road connectivity.
According to officials, Vamsadhara, Nagavalli, Mahendrathanaya and Bahuda Rivers are in spate due to the highest-ever inflows from Odisha as irrigation officials there had lifted the gates of Baghalati Dam.
Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Mahendrathanaya, and Bahuda Rivers were in spate on Thursday due to heavy rains and massive flood inflows from neighbouring Odisha. As a precautionary measure, the district administration had declared holiday for all schools today.
As a result of floods in the Bahuda River, National Highway 16 (Kolkata-Chennai Highway) was inundated. The traffic on the highway came to a total halt. Authorities have issued the third danger warning for the Bahuda River. Several villages in the region were cut off due to the floods.
Rescue teams consisting of NDRF and SDRF are on round-the-clock duty to help the affected people in rescue and rehabilitation work.
The railway track was also flooded at Tallabhadra in Sompeta mandal, disrupting train traffic in the region. The track was also flooded at Jadupudi in Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam district, affecting the train movements.
South Coast Railway has cancelled or diverted some trains due to flooding of tracks at a few places in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts.
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