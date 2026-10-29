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Water, Water Everywhere: Srikakulam Villages Flooded

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Flash floods have inundated villages in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district after heavy rains and river inflows from Odisha, disrupting road and rail connectivity and prompting rescue operations.

Water, Water Everywhere: Srikakulam Villages Flooded
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Water, Water Everywhere: Srikakulam Villages Flooded

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The cyclone is over, but its impact appears to be devastating. While at many places crops got damaged, trees and electric poles got uprooted and roads have been damaged, several villages in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh are witnessing flash floods which had affected the rail and road connectivity.

According to officials, Vamsadhara, Nagavalli, Mahendrathanaya and Bahuda Rivers are in spate due to the highest-ever inflows from Odisha as irrigation officials there had lifted the gates of Baghalati Dam.

Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Mahendrathanaya, and Bahuda Rivers were in spate on Thursday due to heavy rains and massive flood inflows from neighbouring Odisha. As a precautionary measure, the district administration had declared holiday for all schools today.

As a result of floods in the Bahuda River, National Highway 16 (Kolkata-Chennai Highway) was inundated. The traffic on the highway came to a total halt. Authorities have issued the third danger warning for the Bahuda River. Several villages in the region were cut off due to the floods.

Rescue teams consisting of NDRF and SDRF are on round-the-clock duty to help the affected people in rescue and rehabilitation work.

The railway track was also flooded at Tallabhadra in Sompeta mandal, disrupting train traffic in the region. The track was also flooded at Jadupudi in Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam district, affecting the train movements.

South Coast Railway has cancelled or diverted some trains due to flooding of tracks at a few places in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Srikakulam floodsAndhra Pradesh flood alertVamsadhara River floodsNH-16 traffic disruptionSrikakulam railway cancellations
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