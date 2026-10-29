Telangana likely to get rain and thunderstorm activity

The Meteorological department has given a warning for several districts in Telangana as it could get rains due to the formation of cyclone ‘Arnab’ in Bay of Bengal. Residents have been asked to be vigilant.

Rains are likely in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam and Mahabubabad. Rain is also likely to be seen in Mulugu, Suryapet and Warangal with some thunder and lightning. Gusts of wind are likely in some areas which could reach up to 40 km/h.

Residents have been asked to be cautious when thunderstorms and strong winds occur. They should also keep an eye out for any additional warnings. Residents should stay vigilant to official updates, as several parts of the State will be affected. Conditions may differ depending on your location.