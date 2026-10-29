Rain alert issued to AP amid formation of new weather system in Bay of Bengal

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority stated that a new weather system has formed over the Bay of Bengal due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the southern Andaman Sea and surrounding areas.

The system is expected to travel in the westerly-north-westerly direction in the next 24 hours, and it likely to develop into a well-defined low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining Andaman & Nicobar Island areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, this weather system is further expected to concentrate into a depression over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea areas in the next 24 hours.

Due to this weather system, there will be moderate to heavy rains in some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 1st and 2nd November.