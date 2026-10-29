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BJP Holds High-Level Huddle to Plan Rallies, Strategise for Polls

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BJP chief Nitin Nabin chairs a high-level meeting to plan rallies, strengthen booth-level management and prepare for upcoming Assembly elections across five states.

BJP Holds High-Level Huddle to Plan Rallies, Strategise for Polls
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BJP Holds High-Level Huddle to Plan Rallies, Strategise for Polls

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a high-level meeting to discuss the Opposition’s programmes, assess the prevailing political situation and formulate strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is chairing the meeting, which is being attended by national general secretaries at the party headquarters. Among the other prominent leaders attending the meeting are B L Santosh, Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani, Sunil Bansal and Sanjay Bhatia.

The meeting is expected to discuss strategies to make the party cadre battle-ready for the Assembly elections and measures to strengthen booth-level management in all the poll-bound states to ensure higher voter turnout on polling day.

BJP sources said the meeting would discuss the evolving political situation and the Opposition’s narrative ahead of the elections. The party is also expected to focus particularly on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, especially in view of the boost the Samajwadi Party (SP) has received from the Legislative Council elections, in which it won five of the 11 seats. The SP is projecting its victory in the Varanasi MLC seat as an indication of what could unfold in the Assembly elections.

The meeting is also expected to discuss strategies to counter the Congress’s jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to stop trolling and sermonising and instead reflect on why the BJP lost both seats in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

BJP leaders maintain that the results do not support the Congress’s allegations of ‘Vote Chori’. They assert that the BJP believes in free and fair elections and respects the people’s verdict, unlike the Congress. The results in Varanasi and Nagpur, they argue, demonstrate that the Opposition’s ‘Vote Chori’ narrative lacks credibility.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said the Legislative Council election results had made it clear that the Congress was “no longer relevant” in Indian politics. He said the party should introspect instead of politicising every issue.

Khandelwal asked whether Rahul Gandhi or the AICC president would take responsibility for the party’s poor performance and resign. He alleged that Congress leaders evaded responsibility while demanding accountability from others, adding that they were quick to call for the resignations of political opponents.

Backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the MLC election results, the BJP MP said demanding resignations had become a habit among Opposition parties.

Khandelwal also criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he, like leaders of other Opposition parties, was gradually losing his relevance. “While he used to speak with some sense occasionally in the past, he is now making baseless statements that have no foundation,” Khandelwal said.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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BJP election strategyNitin Nabin meetingupcoming Assembly electionsBJP booth-level managementUttar Pradesh elections
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