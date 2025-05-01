Live
‘Amma’ – A Heartfelt Tribute to Mothers
Highlighting the selfless essence of motherhood, the heartfelt short film ‘Amma’ is all set to release on May 11 to mark Mother’s Day. Presented by AAR Film Makers in collaboration with the Natya Margam banner, the film promises an emotional tribute to mothers everywhere. Renowned dancer and actress Indrani Davaluri plays the central role, portraying a nurturing mother. Indrani, who has garnered accolades for her previous performances and awaits the release of her feature film ‘Andela Ravamidi’, brings emotional depth to this role. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “A mother gives love without expecting anything in return. Our film ‘Amma’ captures the emotional journey of such a mother.”
Written and directed by Harish Bannai—who also handled the screenplay and dialogues—the film is a poignant reflection on the sacrifices mothers make. “When we’re in pain, it’s our mother who cries the most. Like a candle that burns to give us light, her sacrifices are immeasurable,” Bannai stated.
The film’s ensemble cast includes Sambi, Sudha Kondapu, and Reena Bommasani. The music is composed by K.V. Bharadwaj, while Karthik Kalluri has handled the cinematography. ‘Amma’ is not just a short film—it’s an emotional narrative that honors motherhood. Even ahead of its release, it has created considerable buzz in media circles for its touching theme and powerful performances. Audiences can look forward to a stirring cinematic ode to mothers this Mother’s Day.