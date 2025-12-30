TDP leaders urged to turn Sathya Sai dist party bastion

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathyas ai dstrict): Sri Sathya Sai district TDP president MSRaju called upon party leaders and committee members to work with dedication to transform the district into a stronghold of the party.

Addressing an introductory meeting with Hindupur Parliamentary Committee members at Sadanmadi Guest here, Raju said collective and committed efforts were essential to strengthen the party at all levels. He urged committee members to uphold the trust placed in them by the party leadership and extend full support to TDP workers who, he said, had faced hardships and humiliation during the previous YSRCP government’s five-year rule.

Emphasising that party workers are the real strength of the TDP, he called for their encouragement and empowerment at every stage.

Raju stressed the need to create a friendly environment where people approach TDP leaders with their problems, adding that party leaders must act as a bridge between the public and government officials. He said development and welfare programmes should be implemented swiftly and effectively to place Sri Sathya Sai district at the forefront of the State.

The district TDP president also cautioned party members to act responsibly and avoid actions that could bring disrepute to the party. He urged leaders to raise issues at the district leadership level and work together to resolve them.

The meeting was attended by district TDP general secretary Hanumappa and newly appointed Hindupur Parliamentary TDP committee members.