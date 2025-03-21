‘Anaganaga Australia Lo’ offers thrilling cinematic experience

The Telugu film industry is set to experience a fresh wave of cinematic storytelling with Anaganaga Australia Lo. Produced under Sahana Arts Creations by B.T.R. Srinivasa and directed by Taraka Rama, this never-seen-before thriller was shot in real locations, offering audiences a truly immersive experience.

Filmed primarily in Melbourne, the movie showcases breathtaking Australian locales with Hollywood-level visuals. The team meticulously shot across 83 unique locations over 122 days, ensuring each frame reflects authenticity. Arun Dondapati’s cinematography brings a stunning visual appeal, blending film-grade color tones with artistic framing that enhances the storytelling.

The film boasts an engaging and unpredictable screenplay that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Unlike conventional thrillers, Anaganaga Australia Lo offers unexpected twists and a fresh narrative structure that captivates from start to finish. Adding to the intensity is the powerful background score composed by U.V. Niranjan, heightening the tension in every crucial moment.

Director Taraka Rama’s storytelling style combines the essence of Mani Ratnam, Ram Gopal Varma, and Shankar’s filmmaking with a Quentin Tarantino-like edge. The dialogues feel natural, while the characters are well-defined with depth and realism. The movie also marks a rare attempt in Telugu cinema at the neo-noir thriller genre, executed with top-notch technical finesse akin to Hollywood standards.

Released on March 21, the film has received highly positive feedback for its visuals, screenplay, and music. Critics and audiences alike are hailing Anaganaga Australia Lo as a game-changer in Telugu cinema, making it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

Rating: 2.75/5