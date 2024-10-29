Ananya Panday begins filming for ‘Call Me Bae’ Season 2

Bollywood star Ananya Panday has officially started filming for Season 2 of her popular comedy-drama series Call Me Bae, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September. The first season, directed by Colin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, received positive reviews, catapulting the show into the spotlight once again.

Ananya recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets, exciting fans with the news that production for the second season is underway. While details about the new season remain under wraps, expectations are high following the success of the debut season.

The ensemble cast of Call Me Bae includes notable talents like MuskkaanJaferi, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Sayani Gupta, Varun Sood, Riya Sen, Karishma Tanna, Gurfateh Pirzada, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Mini Mathur, and Suchitra Pillai. With such a diverse cast and Ananya’s rising popularity, the second season is highly anticipated. Further details about the storyline and release date are expected to be revealed soon, keeping fans eager for what’s next in this vibrant series.