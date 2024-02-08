Ananya Panday stuns with an insect outfit

Actress Ananya Panday recently made her international runway debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024, turning heads as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra. The young Bollywood star showcased Mishra's 'SUPERHEROES' collection, highlighting the coexistence of humans with insects and reptiles.

Ananya shared stunning pictures from the event on Instagram, donning a unique dragonfly top paired with a velvet black skirt. The attire symbolized the connection between humanity and the environment, shedding light on the impact of human activity on insect and reptile habitats.

In her Instagram post, Ananya expressed her appreciation for the concept behind the collection, emphasizing the need to recognize the delicate balance between human life and the species that share the planet. The actress acknowledged the impact of human activities on the habitats of insects and reptiles, driving some to extinction.

Ananya had earlier graced the Paris Fashion Week in a butterfly-inspired black mini dress, adorned with butterfly motifs and a giant sieve. The Bollywood star's runway appearance garnered attention, making her the youngest Bollywood actor to participate in the prestigious event.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is set to star in the cyber-thriller 'Control,' directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Additionally, she has projects like 'Call My Bae' and 'Shankara' with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. Ananya was last seen in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.







