  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Sudden Rains brings respite from severe heat

Sudden Rains brings respite from severe heat
x
Highlights

Rains lashed Tirupati Tirumala bringing much respite to the severe heat on Thursday

Tirumala: Rains lashed Tirupati Tirumala bringing much respite to the severe heat on Thursday. In Tirumala rains lasted for about 30 minutes with intermittent lightning and Thunder while the entire whole Hills turnes cool with overcast Sky.

The pilgrims who are experienceing severe heat were happy with the climate changing soothingly.

In Tirupati down the hills also rains were experienced in the city also surrounding areas. It may be noted that the Tirupati area the temperature increasing to 45 degrees. Scorching the people. The rains provided much needed break from the high temperature.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X