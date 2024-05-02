Live
Just In
Sudden Rains brings respite from severe heat
Highlights
Rains lashed Tirupati Tirumala bringing much respite to the severe heat on Thursday
Tirumala: Rains lashed Tirupati Tirumala bringing much respite to the severe heat on Thursday. In Tirumala rains lasted for about 30 minutes with intermittent lightning and Thunder while the entire whole Hills turnes cool with overcast Sky.
The pilgrims who are experienceing severe heat were happy with the climate changing soothingly.
In Tirupati down the hills also rains were experienced in the city also surrounding areas. It may be noted that the Tirupati area the temperature increasing to 45 degrees. Scorching the people. The rains provided much needed break from the high temperature.
