Just In
Families in Challagiragila Panchayat extend support to Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy
Residents of the Palli villages in Garimenapenta Panchayat and Gajjela in Mandutenda have expressed their support for Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, the YSR Congress Party candidate for the Udayagiri constituency. In a recent event, 30 ST families in Challagiragila Panchayat ST Colony were reportedly threatened and tempted to support the YSR Congress Party.
The residents mentioned that their faith lies in Jagannana and their vote goes to Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy. They emphasized that if Chief Minister Jagannana is re-elected, welfare schemes will be doubled for the benefit of the people. They also criticized Chandrababu for making false promises to win elections.
Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy urged the ST families to cast their votes for him and Vijayasai Reddy, who is contesting as an MP candidate, to secure victory with a significant majority. The support from the residents highlights the growing momentum for the YSR Congress Party in the region.