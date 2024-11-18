Ananya Panday’s Career Glow-Up: From Criticism to Impactful Storytelling

Is Ananya Panday truly different from her peers? Recently, she posted a reel on her social media where she mentioned that appearing on a "fuljhadi" was her dream, signaling her sense of achievement. In the video, her family humorously questions, "Are you really happy about this over being on a huge billboard?"

Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, a performance that drew criticism. Her subsequent film Liger also didn’t help her career much. However, she turned a corner by exploring OTT platforms, eventually landing her first hit with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. This film offers an honest look at how social media impacts real-life relationships and friendships, earning praise from both critics and audiences.

Next, she starred in the web series Call Me Bae, which initially appeared to be about a superficial character who dubs herself "Bae." However, the show surprises viewers with Ananya’s mature and intense performance, alongside fantastic writing that elevates the narrative. In another project, CTRL, Ananya portrays a character whose life is increasingly dictated by social media. The film explores the consequences of living under constant public scrutiny and the pressure of portraying a perfect life online. Interestingly, the protagonist, Nella, doesn’t emerge victorious—she must give up her online life and retreat to the safety of her home.

All three projects address pressing social issues in well-written scripts, showcasing Ananya’s growth as an actress who is more than just a glamorous figure on screen. While she was initially criticized for her behavior on talk shows and her perceived immaturity, her recent work, particularly her choice of impactful roles, demonstrates her commitment to telling meaningful stories. She has moved beyond the routine glamour roles often given to heroines, opting instead for characters that offer both style and substance. Compared to her peers, Ananya has made significant strides in choosing projects that resonate with today’s generation.

For those who haven’t yet seen Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae, or CTRL, it’s time to catch up—these films and shows offer valuable insights into the world of social media and its effects on modern life.