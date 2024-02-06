Live
- Drivers Day celebrated in Kadiri
- Apple's Newly Launched Vision Pro Headset Spatial Computing Technology Simplified
- Telangana govt. increases 60 posts in Group 1 notification
- Supreme Court awards 30-year jail to man for raping minor in temple
- PM Modi inaugurates permanent campus of NIT Goa
- Nigerian held in Hyderabad, drugs valued at Rs 8 cr seized
- Congress leaders files a complaint against Balka Suman in Ieeja police station
- India to see USD 67 billion investments in gas sector in 5-6 years: PM
- India sees rise in hiring for AI roles, healthcare in January
- Assam Assembly adjourned twice over ruckus in House
Just In
Aneri Vajani: Was hesitant about taking 'Baagin' role as I haven't done any supernatural shows
Television actress Aneri Vajani, who is all set to be seen in the fantasy drama 'Baaghin', said she was initially a little hesitant about taking the role as she hasn't done any supernatural shows before.
Mumbai: Television actress Aneri Vajani, who is all set to be seen in the fantasy drama 'Baaghin', said she was initially a little hesitant about taking the role as she hasn't done any supernatural shows before.
Aneri, who has featured in the shows such as 'Anupamaa' and 'Beyhadh', said that It has been a roller-coaster journey for her.
"Initially, I was a little hesitant about taking on this role because I haven't done any supernatural shows before and I couldn't gather the confidence to do something of this magnitude. However, I chose to perceive it as a divine sign, turning 'Baghin' into an adventure."
"Viewing it as an opportunity to embrace challenges, I welcomed the chance to step into a role I never imagined I'd undertake, given its considerable complexity for me as an actor," said the actress, who made her debut in the world of small screen in 2012 'Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar'.
The actress added that the character's evolution from innocence to possessing a tigress-like demeanour intrigued her deeply.
'Baghin,' is a series that delves into the epic battle between man and beast. In ‘Baaghin’, Aneri gets on a vengeful journey after being possessed by the spirit of a tigress.
The show is airing on Star Bharat. It also features a stellar cast, including Ansh Bagri, Zeeshan Khan, and Krrip Kapur Suri.