Anil Sunkara encourages fresh talent; comes with ‘AIRFORCE – Bezawada Batch’ under ATV Originals

Producer Anil Sunkara, known for backing content-rich cinema and encouraging fresh ideas, has once again drawn the industry’s attention with an innovative new announcement. After generating strong buzz with his recently announced movie-making reality show Show Time – Cinema Teeddam Randi, Sunkara is now taking his vision forward by launching a new feature film titled AIRFORCE – Bezawada Batch under the ATV Originals banner.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Vijayawada, the film revolves around the lives of four unemployed youngsters and their journey towards achieving their dreams. Rooted in real-life emotions, the story explores friendship, struggle, resilience, and how the protagonists overcome adverse circumstances to ultimately find success. With its strong local flavour and relatable theme, the film aims to strike a chord with today’s youth.

Marking the official beginning of the project, the makers introduced the first cast member in a unique and trend-driven manner. A specially designed banner was installed at a prominent junction in Vijayawada, instantly grabbing public attention. The banner featured a witty, earthy message that reflected the city’s trademark humour and subtly hinted at the film’s core theme.

The playful note read: “Congratulations to our Arjun, who has reached a stage where he advises the Bezawada batch not to roam around aimlessly or dream of going to America, but to take up some work instead, on his return to the homeland.” Without revealing much, the banner effectively conveyed the spirit of the film, highlighting friendship and Bejawada-style sarcasm as its key strengths.

With this unconventional onboarding, the makers clarified that AIRFORCE – Bezawada Batch is not just a film, but a platform designed to nurture new talent and dreams. More details about the cast, crew, and upcoming updates are expected to be announced soon.