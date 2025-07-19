Ankita Lokhande embraces raw beauty

Actress Ankita Lokhande is celebrating authenticity and presence in her latest Instagram post, where she shared a series of raw and radiant pictures capturing her natural self. Standing on a balcony bathed in golden sunlight, Ankita appears effortlessly stunning in a black and white dress, her curly hair dancing in the breeze. The images, free from filters and heavy edits, reflect her message of embracing real beauty.

In her caption, Ankita wrote, “There’s a kind of beauty that isn’t filtered, posed, or planned… It’s in the way the wind whispers through messy curls, the way sunlight kisses bare skin, the way a camera captures truth — raw, unfiltered, and deeply me. No perfection. Just presence.” Her post struck a chord with fans who appreciated the reminder to celebrate self-expression and live in the moment.

Currently, Ankita is seen on the comedy-based culinary reality show Laughter Chefs: Fun Unlimited 2, where she is paired with husband Vicky Jain. The show features a host of celebrities including Krushna Abhishek, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, and is hosted by Bharti Singh alongside judge Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Ankita and Vicky, who tied the knot in December 2021 in a grand Mumbai wedding, previously made waves with their emotional journey on Bigg Boss 17. Last month, Ankita shared another heartfelt post, calling her life with Vicky “like a movie,” expressing her joy and love in a deeply personal tribute.

With each post, Ankita continues to inspire fans with her unapologetic honesty, effortless beauty, and unwavering love for her partner.