Live
- ASUS ROG’s Latest Flow, Zephyrus & Strix Laptops Powered by NVIDIA RTX 5000 Now Available for Sale in India
- Trump Delivers Remarks Following $600 Billion Saudi-U.S. Investment Announcement
- 5 Easy DIY Hair Masks to Treat Dry and Frizzy Hair Naturally
- Anoop Singh on 'Romeo S3'
- Granules India Limited Extends Support to 1,030 TB Patients in Bhadradri Kothagudem District
- Delhi Speaker seeks Tourism Ministry's help for transforming Assembly complex into cultural hub
- Cambodia gives high priority to people's health, HIV AIDS prevention control: PM Hun
- Maha Cabinet clears concessional stamp duty of Rs 1,000 for Nagpur Smart City project affected persons
- K'taka HC asks Centre to file objection on Ranya Rao’s petition challenging COFEPOSA Act
- Italian Open: Draper comes back to defeat Moutet, sets QF clash with Alcaraz
Anoop Singh on 'Romeo S3'
Anoop Singh opens up about his debut as a Hindi film lead, sharing the challenges and excitement of portraying a layered character. He also reflects on the experience of working under the guidance of veteran director Guddu Dhanoa
For actor Anoop Singh, 'Romeo S3' is not just another film—it’s a defining moment. “Everything I did for the character of Sangram Singh Shekhawat felt truly different—there are so many layers to him,” Anoop says, speaking passionately about his debut as a protagonist in a Hindi film. The role, a dual portrayal of a drug peddler and a DCP, demanded not just versatility but intense physical preparation. “I had just undergone appendix surgery, and transforming my body for the role while sticking to a strict diet made the experience more challenging—but also incredibly fulfilling.”
The film, directed by action cinema veteran Guddu Dhanoa, sees Anoop stepping into an emotionally charged action thriller. “This was my first time working with Guddu Dhanoa sir, and it was truly an honour. He’s a legend, and the detail he brings to every scene pushed me to rise to the occasion,” Anoop shares.
Matching his intensity is co-star Palak Tiwari, who plays a bold, independent journalist. “I play a fearless, curious journalist who stands her ground in chaos. The role was empowering,” she says. Backed by Pen Studios and Jayantilal Gada, Palak took on the character with dedication, drawing from real-life inspirations. “I did a lot of reading and observed how real journalists work under pressure—I wanted to bring that intensity to screen.”
The chemistry between the leads wasn’t just a script requirement—it became a highlight of the film. “Palak was fun and entertaining, just like her character. We shared great on-screen chemistry, and that made working together enjoyable,” Anoop reflects.
Behind the camera, Guddu Dhanoa, known for launching stars like Shah Rukh Khan, was impressed with the fresh talent. “What impressed me most was their strong grip on Hindi—it made their dialogue delivery natural and powerful,” Dhanoa notes. The title itself, 'Romeo S3', is steeped in meaning. “‘Romeo’ is the operation’s code name, and ‘S3’ stands for Sangram Singh Shekhawat,” he explains.
On staging large-scale action on a modest budget, Dhanoa says, “With Tinu Verma handling the action choreography, everything just clicked. We rehearsed key sequences extensively—one major scene took three days to rehearse and just a day to shoot.”
Ultimately, 'Romeo S3' carries a message of national pride. “We must celebrate our police and judiciary system,” Anoop emphasizes. And as Dhanoa prepares for a web series featuring Anupam Kher and Dimple Kapadia, and sequels to 'Deewana' and 'Bicchu', 'Romeo S3' promises to be a powerful start to a new chapter for all involved.