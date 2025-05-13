Anoop Singh on 'Romeo S3'

For actor Anoop Singh, 'Romeo S3' is not just another film—it’s a defining moment. “Everything I did for the character of Sangram Singh Shekhawat felt truly different—there are so many layers to him,” Anoop says, speaking passionately about his debut as a protagonist in a Hindi film. The role, a dual portrayal of a drug peddler and a DCP, demanded not just versatility but intense physical preparation. “I had just undergone appendix surgery, and transforming my body for the role while sticking to a strict diet made the experience more challenging—but also incredibly fulfilling.”

The film, directed by action cinema veteran Guddu Dhanoa, sees Anoop stepping into an emotionally charged action thriller. “This was my first time working with Guddu Dhanoa sir, and it was truly an honour. He’s a legend, and the detail he brings to every scene pushed me to rise to the occasion,” Anoop shares.

Matching his intensity is co-star Palak Tiwari, who plays a bold, independent journalist. “I play a fearless, curious journalist who stands her ground in chaos. The role was empowering,” she says. Backed by Pen Studios and Jayantilal Gada, Palak took on the character with dedication, drawing from real-life inspirations. “I did a lot of reading and observed how real journalists work under pressure—I wanted to bring that intensity to screen.”

The chemistry between the leads wasn’t just a script requirement—it became a highlight of the film. “Palak was fun and entertaining, just like her character. We shared great on-screen chemistry, and that made working together enjoyable,” Anoop reflects.

Behind the camera, Guddu Dhanoa, known for launching stars like Shah Rukh Khan, was impressed with the fresh talent. “What impressed me most was their strong grip on Hindi—it made their dialogue delivery natural and powerful,” Dhanoa notes. The title itself, 'Romeo S3', is steeped in meaning. “‘Romeo’ is the operation’s code name, and ‘S3’ stands for Sangram Singh Shekhawat,” he explains.

On staging large-scale action on a modest budget, Dhanoa says, “With Tinu Verma handling the action choreography, everything just clicked. We rehearsed key sequences extensively—one major scene took three days to rehearse and just a day to shoot.”

Ultimately, 'Romeo S3' carries a message of national pride. “We must celebrate our police and judiciary system,” Anoop emphasizes. And as Dhanoa prepares for a web series featuring Anupam Kher and Dimple Kapadia, and sequels to 'Deewana' and 'Bicchu', 'Romeo S3' promises to be a powerful start to a new chapter for all involved.