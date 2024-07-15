Anoushka Chauhan: Hansa Ben, Jassi & Jennifer Winget in 'Beyhadh' had major impact on my personality

Mumbai: Actress Anoushka Chauhan has shared how certain roles have inspired her, revealing that Supriya Pathak as ‘Hansa Ben’, Mona Singh as ‘Jassi’, and others had a major impact on her personality.



Talking about the roles that have inspired her, Anoushka, who is currently seen in ‘Krishna Mohini’, said: "Oh God! There are so many. Tarun Khanna as Chanakya in 'Chandragupta Maurya', Supriya Pathak as Hansa Ben from 'Khichdi', Kratika Sengar as Manikarnika, Mona Singh as Jassi, Naseeruddin Shah as Ghalib, Jennifer Winget in 'Beyhadh', and Farida Jalal in 'Shararat'."

“I can't forget characters from 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'CID', or 'Sumit Sambhal Lega'. All these characters are such epics. They left a major impact on me, not just as an actor but also as a person. As a child growing up, these characters had a major impact on my personality,” she shared.

Anoushka further emphasised the importance of staying true to one's craft and nurturing the passion that fuels performance and attracts opportunities.

The actress acknowledged that TV can provide instant fame, but maintaining relevance requires continuous effort.

"It highly depends on an individual how they maintain their relevance in the industry. You have to be flexible and versatile and connect with the audience. One needs to have credibility and moldability to change with time and needs. Be true to your craft, enjoy it, and never let the fire, the passion for your craft, go away. It will reflect in your performance and the opportunities you attract,” she said.

Talking about the difficulty of maintaining success in the TV industry, she explained that it depends on various factors and cannot be achieved single-handedly.

"There are a lot of factors involved in maintaining a show on any channel or platform, and it's tiring with really thin threads. Your show may go off-air any day, your character might have to exit, or your influence on the show can be reduced. The show may take a generational leap or undergo a script change. It's very unpredictable," she added.