Antony Perumbavoor says he will produce L3: The Beginning alone

Malayalam film producer Antony Perumbavoor has stated that he will handle the production of L3: The Beginning, the much-anticipated third instalment in the Lucifer franchise. His decision aims to ensure a smoother production process, avoiding the hurdles that L2: Empuraan faced, though an official confirmation is yet to be made.

The Lucifer series, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, has been a massive success. However, L2: Empuraan encountered several production setbacks, including last-minute producer changes, delays in securing filming locations, and uncertainty over its technical crew. These issues led to speculation and concern among fans.

Determined to prevent similar roadblocks, Perumbavoor has expressed his intent to oversee L3: The Beginning solely under Aashirvad Cinemas. If this plan materialises, it could eliminate potential financial disagreements and streamline the production process.

Insiders suggest that Perumbavoor is already working on strategies to keep operations efficient, with a well-planned budget and a carefully structured shooting schedule. Unlike Empuraan, which was filmed across multiple international locations, L3: The Beginning is expected to be a more tightly controlled production to avoid logistical complications.

While Prithviraj Sukumaran has not officially commented on this approach, industry circles believe that Perumbavoor’s involvement as the sole producer could give L3: The Beginning a more unified direction, ensuring a steady workflow from start to finish.

With the lessons learned from Empuraan, the team is taking a cautious approach to pre-production, determined to deliver a film that meets expectations without the disruptions that previously threatened the franchise’s progress.