Anupam And Sikander Showers Birthday Love On Bollywood's Ace Actress Kirron Kher

Bollywood's ace actress Kirron Kher turned a year older and is celebrating her 70th birthday today and is all happy receiving beautiful wishes from her family, friends, co-stars and fans! Especially her husband Anupam Kher dropped a sweet note on his Instagram page sharing the throwback images!



Anupam Kher

He shared a few throwback and present pics with his dear wife and wished Kirron with a sweet message. "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God's special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon. Love & prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Boman Irani, Mahima, Kangana Ranaut and a few others also wished Kirron Kher through the comments section!

Even Sikander Kher also shared a beautiful pic with his mother and showered love on her…

Both mother and son posed to cams in all smiles and looked great together!

Well, Anupam and Kirron got married in 1985 and hold a great bond even after these many years. They faced numerous rough patches in their career and personal lives but stayed together and solved them. Even Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer last year and is now recovered from the deadly disease with proper treatment. She also made her come back to India's Got Talent reality show as a judge after her treatment. This shows how strong she is!

Happy Birthday Kirron Kher…