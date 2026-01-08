  1. Home
South Central Railway Announces Special Trains for Sankranthi

  Created On:  8 Jan 2026 11:21 AM IST
South Central Railway Announces Special Trains for Sankranthi
In anticipation of the Sankranthi festival rush, South Central Railway has scheduled the operation of 12 special trains to various destinations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Two special trains will service the Hyderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar route on the 9th and 10th of January, with additional trains on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route and the Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Hyderabad route on the 9th and 18th. Furthermore, two trains will be running on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.

On the 14th, a dedicated train will operate between Charlapalli and Anakapalli, followed by another train from Anakapalli to Charlapalli on the 15th.

These additional services aim to accommodate the increased travel demand during the festive season, ensuring a smoother journey for passengers.

