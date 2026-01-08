  1. Home
School Bus Accident Near Palamaner Leaves Students Injured

  • Created On:  8 Jan 2026 11:19 AM IST
A serious road accident occurred near Palamaner in the Chittoor district, involving a school bus from the Kinder Care Trust for disabled children. The bus was rear-ended by a lorry while travelling on the Bengaluru-Chennai NH 4 national highway on Wednesday night.

At the time of the incident, eleven students were aboard the bus, which was returning from medical examinations in Bengaluru. Nine students sustained injuries, with four reported in critical condition. The injured students are currently receiving treatment at the Palamaner Government Hospital.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

School Bus AccidentChittoor DistrictPalamanerRoad AccidentKinder Care TrustSchool Bus Crash
