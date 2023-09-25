AR Muragadoss join forces with Sivakarthikeyan for a massive project

The maestro of blockbusters AR Murugadoss will next be joining forces with hero Sivakarthikeyan who has witnessed phenomenal growth in the industry with his consistent hits, for an absolutely massive project to be produced on a large scale at a Pan India level by Sri Lakshmi Movies.



Right from the time of buzz was created, the expectations have been skyrocketing about this project, and now the makers have made the official announcement on Murugadoss’ birthday, which has excited the fans.





Actor Sivakarthikeyan who enjoys a huge following among family audiences, especially kids, has confirmed the official news by posting images of himself with director AR Murugadoss on his social media page, which has become a viral topic now. The film “SKxARM” which marks the 23rd project of Sivakarthikeyan will be the costliest project for the actor.



AR Murugadoss is a master storyteller and holds special mention for churning out blockbuster hits, which have been a breakthrough for not just mass lead actors, but for everyone involved in the project. After a small sabbatical gap, the filmmaker is back now with a promising project, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

Murugadoss who previously produced the blockbuster “Maan Karate” with Sivakarthikeyan will be directing the actor for the first time. Currently, the film is in its pre-production stage, and the official announcement about the others in the cast and crew will be announced soon.

















