AR Rahman pens heartfelt tribute to KK: Artistes like you made this life more bearable

Oscar and Grammy winning composer AR Rahman has penned an emotional note for his "buddy" KK, who passed away after performing at a college in Kolkata. Rahman took to social media to mourn the death of the "gifted singer", who was put to rest on Thursday.

"Dear KK. What's the hurry buddy. Gifted singers and artists like you made this life more bearable," Rahman wrote.

Harris Jayaraj, who has closely worked with KK on many songs, too penned his heartfelt tribute. He said that with KK's death he has lost his 'Uyirin Uyir'.

He wrote, "My Uyirin Uyire passed away. RIP Singer KK. What a shocking news to hear when the whole world is praising his last song Konji Konji. I am completely shattered and my condolences to his family and friends."

Several renowned personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan and Hansika Motwani among many others have expressed grief on his passing.