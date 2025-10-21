Live
- Why Twicsy Reigns as the Best Site for Instagram Followers
- Kerala HC to register new case to safeguard secrecy in Sabarimala gold theft probe
- Navy's biannual Commanders Conference to be held on Oct 22
- Rajasthan: Mysterious explosion at factory near India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer
- Diwali 2025 Goes Digital: Create Stunning AI Festive Portraits
- Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’
- Post-Diwali smog chokes NCR: Jind, Dharuhera, Bahadurgarh among India’s most polluted cities; Delhi in ‘very poor’ category
- First e-bus manufacturing plant in Rajasthan's Ghiloth, Kotputli-Behror soon
- CM Stalin’s Tenkasi visit postponed due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu
- BJP to challenge K'taka govt’s move to withdraw cases against cow smugglers
‘Ari’ holds strong amid Diwali releases, enters second week with positive buzz
In a time when even major films struggle to sustain beyond their opening weekend, Ari has defied the trend by entering its second week in ...
In a time when even major films struggle to sustain beyond their opening weekend, Ari has defied the trend by entering its second week in theatres. Despite the release of four new Diwali films—Mitra Mandali, Dude, Pula Kad, and K Ramp—the content-driven drama continues to hold its ground.
Distributed by Asian Suresh Distribution, Ari has been receiving strong word-of-mouth appreciation across media and social platforms. Director Jaya Shankar, who earlier impressed with Paper Boy, expressed joy over the film’s tenth-day response, with his celebratory post now going viral. The filmmaker’s storytelling, centered on an unexplored caste-based theme, has struck a chord with audiences for its powerful message and emotional climax.
Industry insiders note that Ari’s continuation into the second week is a result of its growing popularity and critical acclaim. While the film’s reach could have expanded further with more extensive promotions by the cast, it is still performing admirably in the face of new competition.
With two meaningful, content-rich films to his credit, Jaya Shankar has now set high expectations for his next project. It remains to be seen how far Ari can go as it competes with the festive releases in the coming days.