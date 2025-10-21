‘Ari’ holds strong amid Diwali releases, enters second week with positive buzz

In a time when even major films struggle to sustain beyond their opening weekend, Ari has defied the trend by entering its second week in theatres. Despite the release of four new Diwali films—Mitra Mandali, Dude, Pula Kad, and K Ramp—the content-driven drama continues to hold its ground.

Distributed by Asian Suresh Distribution, Ari has been receiving strong word-of-mouth appreciation across media and social platforms. Director Jaya Shankar, who earlier impressed with Paper Boy, expressed joy over the film’s tenth-day response, with his celebratory post now going viral. The filmmaker’s storytelling, centered on an unexplored caste-based theme, has struck a chord with audiences for its powerful message and emotional climax.

Industry insiders note that Ari’s continuation into the second week is a result of its growing popularity and critical acclaim. While the film’s reach could have expanded further with more extensive promotions by the cast, it is still performing admirably in the face of new competition.

With two meaningful, content-rich films to his credit, Jaya Shankar has now set high expectations for his next project. It remains to be seen how far Ari can go as it competes with the festive releases in the coming days.