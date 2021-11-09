Arjun Kapoor 'happy' when Malaika laughs at his 'nonsense'
Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that his ladylove Malaika Arora makes him happy by laughing at "nonsense".
Arjun posted a candid picture taken by a paparazzi on his Instagram. In the image, Arjun is seen flashing a big smile while chatting with Malaika, whose back is towards the camera in the picture.
"When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy...@malaikaaroraofficial Thank you @ak_paps for this picture," Arjun wrote.
Going by Arjun's caption, it seems that he had just cracked a joke which made Malaika laugh, making the actor very happy.
The picture was taken when the two were attending a Diwali function.
On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up -- 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.