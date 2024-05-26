Arvind Krishna: From basketball court to silver screen

Arvind Krishna, an Indian actor primarily working in Telugu films, is also a professional basketball player. After completing his education at Harvard Business School, Arvind debuted in acting with "It's My Love Story," earning a nomination for Best Debut Actor (Male) at the SIMA Awards in 2012. His career gained momentum with "Rushi," a film that won the Nandi Award for Best Story in 2012.

Preparation for ACP Partha Saradhi

Coming from a family of bureaucrats, Arvind has been around civil servants a lot, picking up behavioral patterns by association and observation. For the role of ACP Partha Saradhi, he shadowed two officers to understand their daily routines and mannerisms. "I wanted to make ACP Partha as real and believable as possible while bringing my own interpretation to the character," he explained.

Athletic Edge in Action Scenes

Arvind's athletic background significantly aided his portrayal of a fit and agile cop. "Being an athlete is a major advantage for action scenes. The fight master and team composed stronger fights and more complex movements, knowing I could perform them without a double," he shared.

Fans' Expectations & Feedback

Arvind expressed excitement about playing a cop, a role his fans had long anticipated. "The expectations are high, especially since my poster in the uniform was released. The feedback has been excellent, and the movie is trending on Zee5. My mom always wanted me to be a real cop, so I'm glad I could fulfill her wish on screen," he said.

Upcoming Projects

Arvind is excited about his next project, a superhero film titled "A Masterpiece," set for release in August/September. "We are in the post-production phase, and the initial posters have generated a lot of curiosity. We aim to release the teaser soon," he revealed.