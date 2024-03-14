Ashish Gandhi and Kalyanji Gogana's 'Kalingaraju' first look impressive

The film Natakam provided a good name and recognition for its hero Ashish Gandhi and director Kalyanji Gogana. This crazy combination reunites for yet another smashing adventure. Rizwan and Sri Saideep Chatla are the producers. Rizwan Entertainments, Sri Spectrum Studios, Sundarakanda Motion Pictures, and Kalyanji Content Pictures jointly produce the movie titled strikingly ‘Kalingaraju’. Besides the title, the makers have also unveiled the first look poster of the movie.

The first look poster looks pleasant and is impressive to the core. It shows the beautiful village atmosphere, whereas Ashish Gandhi is presented in a ferocious avatar. The way Ashish Gandhi is sitting on the chair with a beedi in his mouth, the knife stained with blood, and the milk can with blood stains, all this makes the movie look raw and rustic. Ashish Gandhi looks rugged and massy with long and messy hair and a thick beard. The actor underwent a remarkable transformation for his character in the movie.

Suresh Bobbili of George Reddy and Virata Parvam fame who gave trending music for the 90s web-series provides the music for this film. Chota K Prasad is the editor. The interesting aspect is that Garudavega Anji, who is showing his capability as a cameraman and director, cranks the camera for this film. Rakendu Mouli pens lyrics.

Cast: Ashish Gandhi

Technical Crew:

Banners: Rizwan Entertainments, Sri Spectrum Studios, Sundarakanda Motion Pictures, Kalyanji Content Pictures

Producer: Rizwan, Sri Saideep Chatla

Story, dialogues, Direction: Kalyanji Gogana

Music: Suresh Bobbili

Cameraman: Garudavega Anji

Editor: Chota K Prasad

PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu







