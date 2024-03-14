Live
- ‘Mogali Rekulu’ actor RK Sagar comes with intense cop thriller ‘THE 100’
- Importance of healthy sleep for students
- Congress will win at Chevella Parliament, says Jagdishwar Goud
- Young officers should play role of engine of govt: CM Yogi Adityanath
- Indian Government Bans Over 18 OTT Platforms for Vulgar Content: Full List
- Kubera: Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dhanush's New Movie Shoot Begins in Bangkok
- 9 in 10 Indian recruiters plan new or replacement hiring in next 6 months
- TN Deepika distributes CMRF cheques to eligible in Hindupur
- Virtual revolution: How education will transformed by 2030
- Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan’s Shaitan Collection Hits Rs100 Crore! Becomes Top 3 Bollywood Grosser of 2024
Just In
Ashish Gandhi and Kalyanji Gogana's 'Kalingaraju' first look impressive
The film Natakam provided a good name and recognition for its hero Ashish Gandhi and director Kalyanji Gogana.
The film Natakam provided a good name and recognition for its hero Ashish Gandhi and director Kalyanji Gogana. This crazy combination reunites for yet another smashing adventure. Rizwan and Sri Saideep Chatla are the producers. Rizwan Entertainments, Sri Spectrum Studios, Sundarakanda Motion Pictures, and Kalyanji Content Pictures jointly produce the movie titled strikingly ‘Kalingaraju’. Besides the title, the makers have also unveiled the first look poster of the movie.
The first look poster looks pleasant and is impressive to the core. It shows the beautiful village atmosphere, whereas Ashish Gandhi is presented in a ferocious avatar. The way Ashish Gandhi is sitting on the chair with a beedi in his mouth, the knife stained with blood, and the milk can with blood stains, all this makes the movie look raw and rustic. Ashish Gandhi looks rugged and massy with long and messy hair and a thick beard. The actor underwent a remarkable transformation for his character in the movie.
Suresh Bobbili of George Reddy and Virata Parvam fame who gave trending music for the 90s web-series provides the music for this film. Chota K Prasad is the editor. The interesting aspect is that Garudavega Anji, who is showing his capability as a cameraman and director, cranks the camera for this film. Rakendu Mouli pens lyrics.
Cast: Ashish Gandhi
Technical Crew:
Banners: Rizwan Entertainments, Sri Spectrum Studios, Sundarakanda Motion Pictures, Kalyanji Content Pictures
Producer: Rizwan, Sri Saideep Chatla
Story, dialogues, Direction: Kalyanji Gogana
Music: Suresh Bobbili
Cameraman: Garudavega Anji
Editor: Chota K Prasad
PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu