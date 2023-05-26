Ashish Vidyarthi Drops A Video Announcing His Marriage With Rupali Barua

It is all known that Tollywood’s popular antagonist Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua in Kolkata yesterday. Well, this is his second marriage and the pics of their special day were doing rounds on social media since yesterday. Today a few more pics came out and made us witness a few memorable moments of their wedding. Off late, he shared a small video on his Instagram page both in Hindi and English clarifying a few issues and stating that he is happy with this development in his life.

Along with sharing this video, he also wrote, “An Update On My Life Ashish Vidyarthi”.

“All of us want to be happy. So, about 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married, and it was an amazing one. We had Arth who is now is now 22, and he's working. But, somehow, for the last two years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning that we played together, we felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. Yes, we tried our best, if we can sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want, right?”

He also added, “So, at that point, we both sat down together and said that we will do it amicably. If we can't walk together amicably, let's walk separately but remain amicable. and, that's what we did, with grace and a degree of ease, we parted ways. But, I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally got the word out in the universe.”

He finally said, “I was at that point 55, when I said I want somebody to get married to. And, that's how I met Rupali Barua. We got chatting then we met a year back. We discovered something interesting about one another and we thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60 but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Whatever be our age, right? so, just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives”.

Even his first wife Piloo also spoke to media about Ashish’s second wedding also dropped a post on her Instagram Stories jotting down, “May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May the clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You’ve been strong long enough, it’s time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it.”

Well, Ashish also clarified that he is 57 years old not 60 and Rupali is 50 years old!