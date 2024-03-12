Ashwin Babu’s ‘Shivam Bhaje’ reaches final leg of its shooting

Gearing up for a unique cinematic experience, Ganga Entertainments' Production No. 1, starring the dynamic Ashwin Babu in the lead role, has entered the final leg of its shooting schedule. Produced by Maheswar Reddy, the film is helmed by director Apsar, with the additional exciting inclusion of Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan in a pivotal role.

The film, titled "Shivam Bhaje," embraces a spiritually profound narrative, reflected in the recently unveiled title poster. The poster captures the essence of the movie with an imposing image of Lord Shiva, against the backdrop of lofty mountains, symbolizing the hero's formidable presence.

Ashwin Babu, known for his passionate and unconventional roles, takes on a distinctive character in this venture. The film promises a perfect blend of entertainment, action, emotion, and thrills, ensuring an engaging experience for the audience. With 80% of the shoot already completed, the team is working diligently to bring this cinematic endeavor to fruition.

Sharing his enthusiasm, producer Maheswar Reddy expressed confidence in the novel story and rare screenplay crafted by director Apsar. He stated, "Our movie is a perfect blend of entertainment, action, emotion, and thrills that will engage the audience till the end. Working with our hero Ashwin, the talented Arbaaz Khan, Tamil Actor Sai Dheena, and Hyper Aadi in our first production venture has been a pleasant experience."

Director Apsar added, "It's a very different story packed with enough commercial elements to entertain the audience. Working with our hero Ashwin Babu, Arbaaz Khan under producer Maheshwar Reddy garu's Ganga Entertainments has been a wonderful experience. We have reached the last leg of the final schedule already."

The film's intriguing narrative, coupled with the diverse talents of the cast and crew, including Arbaaz Khan, Sai Dheena, and Hyper Aadi, sets the stage for an eagerly anticipated release. "Shivam Bhaje" aims to deliver a cinematic treat that transcends traditional genres, promising excitement and innovation for film enthusiasts.