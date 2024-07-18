Ashwin Babu’s ‘ShivamBhaje’goes for a grand release on August 1st

Ganga Entertainments is set to make a grand entrance into the film industry with their debut production, "Shivam Bhaje," hitting theaters on August 1st. Producer Maheswara Reddy Mooli recently announced the release date for this new-age divine suspense thriller, directed by Apsar and featuring Ashwin Babu and Digangana Suryawanshi in the lead roles.

"ShivamBhaje" also stars Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, along with Hyper Aadi, Sai Dheena, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Tulasi, and other notable actors in crucial roles, ensuring a stellar ensemble cast.

The first song from the movie, "Ram Ram Eeswaram," was unveiled digitally by the renowned music director SS Thaman. Composed by Vikas Badisa, the tune is designed to hypnotize and evoke praise for Lord Shiva. The song received an overwhelming response, with listeners of all ages reporting feelings of deep happiness and devotion. The lyrics, penned by Poornachari and performed by Sai Charan, arrive at a pivotal point in the story and are accompanied by captivating visuals.

Producer Maheswara Reddy Mooli expressed his excitement about the film's progress, stating, "Filming is complete, and post-production is in its final stages. The movie is on track for a grand release on August 1st. The response to our first song has been incredible, with audiences describing an experience akin to unknowingly entering a meditative state dedicated to Shiva. Vikas Badisa's music and SivendraDasarathi's visuals are powerful assets to the film."

He continued, "Our company, Ganga Entertainments, is proud to present this prestigious debut film, which boasts a diverse story, top industry professionals, and high production value. Hero Ashwin Babu, director Apsar, and the entire cast are confident in the film's success. We began this journey with the remembrance of Shiva, and with his blessings, every update has been positively received. We are confident that 'Shivam Bhaje' will appeal to a wide audience. More details about the trailer release will be revealed soon."



