Asian Suresh Entertainment acquires Telugu rights for Vijay Antony’s ‘Murugan’

Vijay Antony, a multi-talented artist known for his roles as an actor, producer, music director, lyricist, and editor, consistently surprises audiences with innovative concepts. His latest venture, 'Murugan,' sees him both starring and producing. Directed by Leo John Paul, the film is produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and proudly presented by J. Ramanjaneyulu under the Sarvanth Ram Creations banner. This murder mystery-crime thriller is set to hit theaters on June 27, marking the debut of Vijay Antony's nephew, Ajay Dhishan, in an antagonist role.

The recently released teaser and trailer have significantly heightened anticipation for 'Murugan.' They clearly indicate that Vijay Antony is once again exploring a distinctive and fresh storyline. Known for backing such novel and content-driven films, Suresh Productions has stepped forward to release 'Murugan' in Telugu, showcasing their confidence in the project.

Asian Suresh Entertainment has officially announced a grand release for 'Murugan' across both Telugu states on June 27. Expressing their delight, actor-producer Vijay Antony and Suresh Babu, head of Suresh Productions, shared their excitement about this collaboration.

The film features a talented ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Mahanati Shankar, Prithika, Brigida, Vinod Sagar, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshikha, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Antagaram Natarajan in pivotal roles.

Yuva S is the cinematographer for 'Murugan,' while Vijay Antony himself has composed the music. Raja A serves as the art director.