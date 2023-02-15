Athadu Child Actor Deepak Saroj Is Making His Debut With Siddharth Roy Movie

Child artist Deepak Saroj needs no introduction as he shared the screen space with ace heroes like Balakrishna, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, etc. Now, he is making his debut as the lead actor through Siddharth Roy movie. Off late, the film's title poster is officially launched and the event is graced by ace producer Allu Aravind and filmmaker Harish Shankar. The makers shared the launch event pics and also unveiled the first look poster on this special occasion…

Deepak shared this exciting news with all his fans and also dropped a few pics from the title launch event on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Extremely gratified for having the Legend #AlluArvind garu and Dynamic director @harish2you garu to launch The " FIRST LOOK " & "CONCEPT POSTER " Of #SIDDHARTHROY . #Yeshasvi #TanviNegi @radhanmusic @PrawinPudi @jayahoney @pradeepvfx @TheActorKalyani @UrsVamsiShekar".

Ace director Harish Shankar and producer Allu Aravind graced the event and launched the concept and first look poster of the Siddharth Roy movie. The poster showcased Deepak in a complete raw avatar smoking 2 cigarettes at a time! In the second poster, he is seen kissing the lead actress Tanvi Negi and sported in a blood-shed tee. The tagline, 'an eccentric life story' also upped the expectations on the movie.

Well, Siddharth Roy title belongs to Harish Shankar as he registered it a few days ago. But he gave it to Deepak's debut movie and extended his support to the budding actor.

V Yeshasvi who is the captain of this ship already worked in Harish Shankar's team and thus they hold a great bond. This raw love tale is being produced by Jaya Adapaka, Pradeep Pudi and Sudhakar Boina under the Shree Radha Damodhar Studio and Vihaan & Vihin Studios banner. The movie is slated for summer release!