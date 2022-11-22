Avatar 2 Final Trailer: This Visual Wonder Showcases How The Two Tribes Come Together To Fight With Humans

Avatar… This movie showcased how a visual wonder steals the hearts of the audience having a complete emotional family drama along with fantastic fight sequences. Now, we all need to gear up for the sequel of this blockbuster movie. It is titled 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' and holds an intense plot holding Jake Sully's complete family. Already the makers launched the first trailer and showcased Jake's family. Now, the second trailer pointed out the clash between Jake Sully's tribe and Cliff Curtis' Tonowari.



The makers launched the final trailer of Avatar 2 on their Twitter page and created noise on social media… Take a look!

In honor of Avatar Day, Pandora took over Times Square 🌊 Tickets are now on sale for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, only in theaters December 16. Get tickets now: https://t.co/e7tDD9ES46 pic.twitter.com/XVq7E6XkD2 — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 22, 2022

Going with the trailer, it first showcased Jake Sully and Neytiri having the best time with their kids. Then it showcases how Jake and his tribe Omaticaya move to the Metkayina tribe, led by Cliff Curtis' Tonowari as they sense the real danger from humans. Now, we can witness the bigger look of Pandora's underwater life and their rides on the dragon-like water creatures. They all fight together with the Resources Development Administration to protect their survival. So finally, the Metkayina Clan turns out to be the main asset of the film.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco and Kate Winslet.

Going with the first trailer, it made us return to Pandora and showcases the family of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Well, their daughter is seen frequently doling out that she feels her heartbeat and referring to some person. Then the makers made it clear that we need to be ready to witness another war and this time, the water sequences play a major role going with the tag line, 'The Way of Water'. The under-water photography techniques and picturesque sequences raise the expectations on the movie.

Along with Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, these actors are the new additions to this series, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement. The movie will be released on 16th December, 2022 in the theatres worldwide and show off its magic during the Christmas season!

As Avatar 2 is on the way, the makers already confirmed that the series will be going on and definitely they will make Avatar 3 and 4 parts too.