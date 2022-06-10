'Avatara Purusha' to premiere on Prime Video on June 14

Bengaluru: The exclusive streaming premiere of the Kannada fantasy comedy thriller Avatara Purusha will be on Prime video. Directed by Suni and produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, the film is a laugh riot featuring Sharan, Ashika Ranganath, Sai Kumar and Sudharani in the pivotal roles. The movie will be streamed on the OTT platform from June 14.

Avatara Purusha follows the story of a scholar (Sai Kumar), whose only son goes missing. The scholar blames his sister (Sudha Rani) and cuts all ties with her. Years later, the sister's daughter (Ashika Ranganath) decides to mend the broke relationship by hiring a junior artist (Sharan) to pretend to be the lost son. However, she is unaware that more trouble is waiting for the family.

"Avatara Purusha is a family entertainer that has a mix of various elements like comedy, drama, and supernatural fantasy," said Suni. "The film opened to a positive response from the critics during its theatrical release and we are confident that the audience across the globe will also enjoy this rib-tickling comedy with enough twists to keep everyone guessing. The film is a complete entertainer and will appeal to all audiences. Watch it with your family this Friday."