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Telangana districts see spells of rains, courtesy Arnab
In Short
5 TG districts to see heavy to very heavy rains
Hyderabad: Several districts in Telangana received light to moderate rain during the day and night on Wednesday due to the impact of cyclone Arnab. The undivided Khammam district received 84 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours. According to reports coming in from the districts, there were rains in all parts of Khammam since morning, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions. The day temperatures were down due to the Arnab cyclone effect. The city, which witnessed hot conditions until last week, is now experiencing cold.
The Gonakal mandal in Khammam received 14.5 mm rainfall. Similarly, Yerrupalem, which was drought affected due to the El Nino effect, also received 10.4 mm rainfall. Kothagudem also received heavy rains for about one hour on Wednesday. Most parts of Warangal and Hanumkonda also received rains on Wednesday due to Arnab cyclone.
There were light to moderate rains in some parts of Mahabubabad, Suryapet Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal and Nalgonda.
Telangana weatherman T Balaji, known for his accurate prediction, said rains would pick up in other parts of Telangana during October 30 with more rains expected during November 1 to 5.
He further said that another low pressure system would form in the Bay of Bengal after November 2 and it may intensify into depression, with chances of another cyclone.
The Telangana weatherman said that good rains were expected in eastern Telangana during November 1-6. Even Hyderabad would catch one or two spells of moderate rains, he said. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours for five districts in Telangana, though the intensity of Arnab cyclone has decreased.
According to the IMD officials, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri- Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet districts.
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