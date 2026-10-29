MPTC, ZPTC polls rescheduled to Nov 5

Amaravati: The State Election Commission ( APSEC ) has rescheduled polling for the MPTC and ZPTC elections to November 5 and counting of votes to November 7, following changes to the urban local body (ULB) election schedule.

The SEC had earlier postponed the ULB elections, fixing polling for November 1 and counting for November 3. With the Supreme Court clearing the way for the local body elections on Tuesday, the Commission reviewed the schedules and revised the dates for the MPTC and ZPTC polls on Wednesday.

The overlap between ULB vote counting on November 3 and the originally scheduled MPTC and ZPTC polling created logistical difficulties, particularly in deploying police personnel and polling staff. The revised schedule is intended to allow the necessary personnel and resources to be redeployed after the ULB results are finalised.

According to the revised schedule, polling for the MPTC and ZPTC elections will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 5. Re-polling, wherever necessary, will take place on November 6 during the same hours. Counting will begin at 8 a.m. on November 7, with results to be declared after the counting is completed.

The Commission has retained the special provision restricting polling hours to 3 p.m. at 88 designated polling stations in tribal areas. These include 44 stations across 10 mandals in Alluri Sitharama Raju district and another 44 stations across seven mandals in Polavaram district, as specified in notifications issued on October 20.

State election commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha reviewed the situation with collectors and district election authorities in cyclone-affected districts. The SEC decided to proceed with ULB polling on November 1 while revising the MPTC and ZPTC schedule.

Collectors and election authorities have been directed to publicise the revised dates widely to ensure voters are informed of the changes.